Canada Sets Bold 2035 Emissions Target Amid Climate and Political Uncertainty

Canada sets an interim target to cut emissions by 45–50% below 2005 levels by 2035, ahead of the 2050 net-zero emissions goal. Despite ambitious new targets, challenges loom over their effectiveness and political acceptance as a federal election beckons with opposition critique on climate measures.

Updated: 13-12-2024 00:48 IST
Canada Sets Bold 2035 Emissions Target Amid Climate and Political Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada has announced an ambitious interim target to cut emissions by 45–50% below 2005 levels by 2035, refining its commitment towards the global 2050 net-zero emissions goal. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault emphasized this as a promise to future generations for a safer and more sustainable world.

The target extends Canada's initial goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, with the government focusing on increasing green energy use. However, the nation has historically fallen short of its emission goals, prompting critiques from climate groups urging more drastic steps.

Political challenges intensify as Canada heads towards a federal election, with the Conservatives questioning the feasibility of the Liberal government's climate measures, including capping emissions in the oil and gas sector.

