Future of Kaitaia Airport Secured Through Historic Agreement

A vital future for Kaitaia Airport, New Zealand’s northernmost airport, has been safeguarded following a landmark agreement between the Government, local Iwi, and the Far North District Council.

The agreement clears the way for the airport’s transfer to NgāiTakoto and Ngāti Kahu hapū, marking a significant milestone in their Treaty settlement journey. The announcement was celebrated during a ceremony attended by Māori Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka, Iwi representatives, and Council leaders. Key Aspects of the Agreement:

Long-term Lease Secured: The Far North District Council will enter a long-term lease with Iwi for the operation of Kaitaia Airport. The lease will take effect after the title is transferred to Iwi.

Government Funding Commitment: The Government has contracted $5.4 million with the Council for critical maintenance and infrastructure upgrades to ensure the airport’s continued viability.

Ownership and Joint Stewardship

NgāiTakoto confirmed plans to purchase Kaitaia Airport under the provisions of their 2012 Treaty settlement, fulfilling a long-standing goal. The land will be jointly held in trust with Ngāti Kahu hapū – Patukoraha, Ngāi Tohianga, and Te Paatu – all of whom have strong ancestral ties to the area.

Essential Regional Role

Kaitaia Airport serves as a lifeline for the Far North region, providing essential services such as:

Regional air ambulance operations.

An alternative transport link to State Highway 10.

A civil defence hub for emergencies.

“Kaitaia Airport is a vital regional asset providing crucial services for the community,” said Minister Tama Potaka. “This agreement ensures its future while addressing ownership and facility degradation issues.”

Challenges and Resolution

The negotiations to secure this agreement were not without challenges. Minister Potaka commended the Iwi, hapū, and Council for their commitment to reaching a resolution that benefits the entire community.

“I hope today’s announcement brings relief to many, knowing the airport’s future operations and upgrades are secured,” Mr. Potaka said.

Future Investment and Development

With the lease agreement and funding in place, work on urgent maintenance and upgrades will begin promptly. These improvements are expected to bolster the airport’s capacity to serve the region for years to come.

The airport’s transfer also symbolizes progress in upholding Treaty settlement commitments, enabling NgāiTakoto and Ngāti Kahu to fulfill their stewardship of the land while ensuring its continued use as a vital infrastructure asset.

As the land transfer progresses, stakeholders will collaborate closely to oversee upgrades and ensure the airport continues to thrive as a cornerstone of the Far North’s economic and emergency response framework.