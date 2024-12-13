Nation Remembers Heroes of 2001 Parliament Attack
President Murmu and other leaders pay tribute to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack, emphasizing India's unity against terrorism. The attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed resulted in the deaths of security personnel, leading to heightened India-Pakistan tensions. The leaders' tributes highlight the enduring inspiration from the fallen heroes.
President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in paying homage to the heroes of the 2001 Parliament attack on Friday, stressing the country's resolve to combat terrorism. In a poignant statement, she honored the selfless service of those who defended the Parliament, affirming the nation's gratitude to the bereaved families.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami echoed these sentiments, saluting the soldiers whose courage and dedication serve as a lasting inspiration. Dhami's tribute amplified the shared memory of the attack, which is a stark reminder of the threats faced by the nation.
The December 13, 2001 attack, orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, resulted in a face-off between India and Pakistan. The incident saw five terrorists infiltrating the Parliament complex, prompting a swift response from security forces. Their sacrifice is commemorated as a symbol of resilience and vigilance against terror.
