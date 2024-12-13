Bomb Threats Target RBI and Delhi Schools: A Tale of Two Cities

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai became the target of a bomb threat emailed in Russian, prompting police to file charges against an unknown suspect and initiate an investigation.

A significant security alert was triggered as six prominent Delhi schools, including Bhatnagar Public School and Delhi Public School, received similar emailed threats. Emergency protocols were activated immediately, with Delhi Police and firefighters executing thorough inspections to confirm there were no security breaches.

In the political aftermath, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the BJP-led central government's handling of security issues, while former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the perceived deterioration in law and order. Consequently, the Delhi High Court has instructed authorities to create a detailed plan and SOP to handle such emergencies, mandating adherence within eight weeks.

