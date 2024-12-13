Russian forces are closing in on the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, situated just 1.5 kilometers from the advancing troops. This advance towards the vital road and rail hub, previously home to 60,000 residents, signals an important development as reported by a pro-Russian blogger.

The Russian military now controls a significant portion of Ukrainian territory, comparable to the size of Virginia, and is advancing at a pace reminiscent of the initial stages of the 2022 invasion. Prominent pro-Russian blogger Yuri Podolyaka has highlighted this progress, noting the proximity of Russian forces to Pokrovsk.

Ukraine's military has acknowledged the loss of several strategic positions nearby, which portends a major setback. Capturing Pokrovsk could jeopardize Ukraine's eastern supply routes and bolster Russian campaigns targeting additional key locations, heightening the stakes in this ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)