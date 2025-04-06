Daring Rescue: INS Trikand Saves Injured Pakistani Sailor

In a remarkable display of international support and maritime solidarity, the Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Trikand altered its course to come to the aid of an injured sailor. The incident unfolded in the Central Arabian Sea when a distress call was intercepted from an Iranian dhow, Al Omeedi, signaling the precarious condition of a Pakistani crew member aboard the FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia.

The sailor, suffering severe injuries to his fingers, required urgent medical attention. INS Trikand's crew, showcasing commendable expertise, performed intricate surgical procedures that lasted over three hours, saving the sailor's fingers from potential amputation.

Beyond the immediate medical assistance, the Navy also provided essential supplies to ensure the crew's continued well-being until their return to Iran. This humanitarian mission highlights the pivotal role of naval forces in fostering cross-border aid and cooperation in critical situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)