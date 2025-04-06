Left Menu

Daring Rescue: INS Trikand Saves Injured Pakistani Sailor

The Indian Navy's INS Trikand altered its course in the Arabian Sea to provide critical medical assistance to an injured Pakistani crew member aboard a fishing vessel near Oman. The medical team successfully treated the sailor's severe hand injuries, preventing potential loss of fingers. The crew expressed deep gratitude.

Updated: 06-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of international support and maritime solidarity, the Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Trikand altered its course to come to the aid of an injured sailor. The incident unfolded in the Central Arabian Sea when a distress call was intercepted from an Iranian dhow, Al Omeedi, signaling the precarious condition of a Pakistani crew member aboard the FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia.

The sailor, suffering severe injuries to his fingers, required urgent medical attention. INS Trikand's crew, showcasing commendable expertise, performed intricate surgical procedures that lasted over three hours, saving the sailor's fingers from potential amputation.

Beyond the immediate medical assistance, the Navy also provided essential supplies to ensure the crew's continued well-being until their return to Iran. This humanitarian mission highlights the pivotal role of naval forces in fostering cross-border aid and cooperation in critical situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

