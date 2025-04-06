Tragedy at Sea: Medical Helicopter Crash in Japan
A medical helicopter carrying six people crashed into the sea in southwestern Japan. Three people are missing, while three were rescued with hypothermia but conscious. The Japan Coast Guard continues search operations. The helicopter was en route to a hospital when it went down.
A medical transport helicopter crashed into the sea in southwestern Japan, with six people onboard. Three individuals remain missing.
The Japan Coast Guard has successfully rescued three passengers suffering from hypothermia, yet conscious. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
The helicopter was traveling to a Fukuoka hospital from Nagasaki Prefecture when the accident occurred. Rescue operations with multiple planes and ships are underway.
