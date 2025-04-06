BJP's Rapid Expansion in Thane: A Quest for 'Shat Pratishat'
In Thane, the BJP is aggressively pursuing a 100% representation as members from Shiv Sena and NCP join its ranks. With significant enrollment, especially on its 45th foundation day, the party underscores its growing influence in Maharashtra, marking a culturally significant occasion on Ram Navami.
Updated: 06-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:48 IST
In a move likely to unsettle Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, a BJP official announced the party's ambition for 'shat pratishat' or complete BJP dominance in Thane.
Known as Shinde's stronghold, Thane saw several workers from Shiv Sena and NCP switch allegiance to the BJP, coinciding with its 45th anniversary.
BJP leaders hailed the massive influx of new members, noting the significance of this growth on Ram Navami, seen as a testament to the party's rising clout and promising leadership in Maharashtra.
