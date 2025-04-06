Left Menu

BJP's Rapid Expansion in Thane: A Quest for 'Shat Pratishat'

In Thane, the BJP is aggressively pursuing a 100% representation as members from Shiv Sena and NCP join its ranks. With significant enrollment, especially on its 45th foundation day, the party underscores its growing influence in Maharashtra, marking a culturally significant occasion on Ram Navami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:48 IST
BJP's Rapid Expansion in Thane: A Quest for 'Shat Pratishat'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move likely to unsettle Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, a BJP official announced the party's ambition for 'shat pratishat' or complete BJP dominance in Thane.

Known as Shinde's stronghold, Thane saw several workers from Shiv Sena and NCP switch allegiance to the BJP, coinciding with its 45th anniversary.

BJP leaders hailed the massive influx of new members, noting the significance of this growth on Ram Navami, seen as a testament to the party's rising clout and promising leadership in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025