BJP's Rapid Expansion in Thane: A Quest for 'Shat Pratishat'

In a move likely to unsettle Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, a BJP official announced the party's ambition for 'shat pratishat' or complete BJP dominance in Thane.

Known as Shinde's stronghold, Thane saw several workers from Shiv Sena and NCP switch allegiance to the BJP, coinciding with its 45th anniversary.

BJP leaders hailed the massive influx of new members, noting the significance of this growth on Ram Navami, seen as a testament to the party's rising clout and promising leadership in Maharashtra.

