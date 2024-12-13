Left Menu

World Court's Climate Change Verdict: A Precipice for Global Justice

The World Court concludes hearings on nations' legal duties to combat climate change. Emphasis is on the responsibility of major polluters for damages to vulnerable island nations. The International Court of Justice's opinion, due in 2025, could influence future climate litigation and obligations globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:31 IST
The World Court's hearings concluded on nations' legal obligations in battling climate change, particularly focusing on the responsibility of major polluters for the damages endured by vulnerable island nations. The International Court of Justice is expected to release an opinion on the matter by 2025, potentially affecting future climate litigation worldwide.

Throughout the hearings, powerful countries argued for current climate treaties, like the non-binding Paris Agreement, to serve as the basis for nation responsibilities. Meanwhile, developing nations and small islands, disproportionately affected by climate change, demanded stronger emission regulations and financial support from wealthier nations.

Experts believe the World Court's advisory opinion could establish a precedent in future lawsuits addressing climate obligations. By dealing with the legal questions concerning state duties to combat climate emergencies, the court's opinion could provide significant guidance to other global courts.

