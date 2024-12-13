Power Engineers Protest Against Discom Privatization in Uttar Pradesh

The All India Power Engineers' Federation (AIPEF), encompassing around 27 lakh members, organized a nationwide protest on Friday against the government's efforts to privatize two key discoms in Uttar Pradesh, stated Shailendra Dubey, the federation's chairman.

Protests erupted across various states in response to the proposed privatization of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL). Dubey criticized the move, arguing that valuable assets worth billions could be handed over to private firms at undervalued prices.

The events were held in cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, and several others, with plans to escalate protests to New Delhi's Jantar Mantar if privatization efforts persist, Dubey warned.

