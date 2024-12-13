Progress and Challenges of Anganwadi-Cum Creches in India

Despite governmental approvals for 10,609 anganwadi-cum creches across India, only 1,241 have become operational, disclosed the Women and Child Development Ministry on Friday.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, highlighted these figures while responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, connecting the scheme to the overarching 'Mission Shakti', intending to establish 17,000 such centers by the financial year 2025-26.

State governments and Union Territories are tasked with both proposing the centers and contributing financially to the Palna scheme, as operationalization remains sluggish across various regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)