Progress and Challenges of Anganwadi-Cum Creches in India

Out of 10,609 anganwadi-cum creches approved in India, only 1,241 are operational, as per the Women and Child Development Ministry. The initiative is part of 'Mission Shakti' under the Palna scheme, aiming to establish 17,000 centers by 2025-26, with state governments contributing to the scheme's execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:11 IST
Despite governmental approvals for 10,609 anganwadi-cum creches across India, only 1,241 have become operational, disclosed the Women and Child Development Ministry on Friday.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, highlighted these figures while responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, connecting the scheme to the overarching 'Mission Shakti', intending to establish 17,000 such centers by the financial year 2025-26.

State governments and Union Territories are tasked with both proposing the centers and contributing financially to the Palna scheme, as operationalization remains sluggish across various regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

