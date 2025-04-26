Left Menu

India's Directive: Pakistani Nationals in UP Ordered to Return

India has instructed Pakistani citizens in Uttar Pradesh to return home by April 27 following the Pahalgam terror attack. Authorities are ensuring the departure of those on short-term visas and monitoring those with long-term stays. Some have applied for Indian nationality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:40 IST
India's Directive: Pakistani Nationals in UP Ordered to Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has issued a directive for Pakistani citizens residing in Uttar Pradesh to return to their homeland by April 27. The Uttar Pradesh authorities are focused on facilitating the departure of those with short-term visas, while also keeping a close watch on long-term visa holders.

In Prayagraj, Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba confirmed the presence of four Pakistani nationals on short-term visas. One woman already departed on Friday, with three more women scheduled to leave on Saturday. The individuals reportedly arrived for short stays, including for medical reasons, with local intelligence units actively monitoring the situation.

In Muzaffarnagar, authorities reported four Pakistani nationals on short-term visas, two of whom, including a woman, left on Thursday, and the other two departed on Friday. Meanwhile, 26 Pakistanis remain on long-term visas, with many seeking Indian nationality. Officials are verifying their addresses while waiting for government instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025