India's Directive: Pakistani Nationals in UP Ordered to Return

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has issued a directive for Pakistani citizens residing in Uttar Pradesh to return to their homeland by April 27. The Uttar Pradesh authorities are focused on facilitating the departure of those with short-term visas, while also keeping a close watch on long-term visa holders.

In Prayagraj, Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba confirmed the presence of four Pakistani nationals on short-term visas. One woman already departed on Friday, with three more women scheduled to leave on Saturday. The individuals reportedly arrived for short stays, including for medical reasons, with local intelligence units actively monitoring the situation.

In Muzaffarnagar, authorities reported four Pakistani nationals on short-term visas, two of whom, including a woman, left on Thursday, and the other two departed on Friday. Meanwhile, 26 Pakistanis remain on long-term visas, with many seeking Indian nationality. Officials are verifying their addresses while waiting for government instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)