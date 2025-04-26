SILF Stands United Against Terrorism Following Pahalgam Attack

In a significant show of unity, the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) convened an urgent virtual meeting Saturday following the horrific terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The meeting was attended by notable figures, including the Attorney General for India, R. Venkataramani, who joined members in condemning the brutal act and expressing solidarity with the victims' families.

SILF members paused for two minutes of silence, honoring those who lost their lives in the attack. A resolution was passed, strongly denouncing the violence and backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm measures to ensure the attackers face justice. The assembly underscored its commitment to support the families affected by this tragedy.

Attorney General Venkataramani emphasized that terrorism cannot be justified under any guise of faith or cause. He called for a global 'Lawyers for Peace' initiative, stressing the crucial role of the legal fraternity in eradicating terror and promoting peace. SILF President Lalit Bhasin echoed these sentiments, stating that unity is the nation's strength in battling terrorism. SILF plans a future meeting in Pahalgam to honor the victims, reinforcing the legal community's stance against violence.

