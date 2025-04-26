Left Menu

Abdullah Pledges Relief for Calamity Victims in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Ramban to reassure victims of a natural disaster that his administration hasn't forgotten them amidst the Pahalgam terror attack focus. Abdullah announced rehabilitation efforts, including land allocation for affected families, and assessed restoration work along the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reassured victims in Ramban that his administration remains committed to their recovery, despite the current focus on the Pahalgam terror attack. During his visit, Abdullah evaluated the ongoing restoration efforts and announced land allocations for families affected by the recent natural disaster.

The disaster, leading to three fatalities and severe damage to over 600 structures, also disrupted the vital Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Abdullah highlighted the progress in restoration initiatives, including opening the highway to one-way traffic.

Chief Minister Abdullah emphasized that funds had been released for necessary restoration work, and he instructed officials to seek safer land for relocating affected families, aiming to prevent future landslide or flood risks. He aimed to ensure a comprehensive relief strategy for those affected by both residential and commercial losses.

