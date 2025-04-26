Media Advised to Restrict Live Defence Coverage Post-Jammu Attack
The government has urged media outlets to avoid live coverage of defence operations, arguing that such reporting could aid hostile entities. This advisory follows a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Media is advised to carefully adhere to laws to protect national security and personnel safety.
The government has requested media outlets to refrain from live coverage related to defense operations and the movement of security forces, citing concerns that such coverage may inadvertently aid hostile elements.
This advisory was issued following reports on defense matters after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mostly tourists.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting emphasized national security concerns, urging all media platforms to exercise responsibility and adhere to existing laws regarding defense reporting. No real-time, visuals, or source-based information on defense should be reported, they advised, warning of potential operational risks and personnel safety issues. Past incidents like the Kargil war and Kandahar hijacking were cited for their unintended consequences.
