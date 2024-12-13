African Swine Fever Hits Kottayam: A Farm Crisis
An outbreak of African Swine Fever has been reported in Kottayam district, affecting pig farms in two villages. The district authorities have ordered the culling of pigs within a one-kilometre radius. Restrictions on pork distribution and transportation are in place to control the spread.
African Swine Fever, a highly contagious disease impacting pigs, has emerged in Kottayam district. Officials confirmed the outbreak at pig farms in Koottickal and Vazhoor as of Friday.
District Collector John V Samuel mandated the culling of pigs within a one-kilometre radius as a containment measure. The affected areas have been classified as infected and surveillance zones. Pork distribution and transport have been banned to halt the virus's spread.
Authorities emphasize that African Swine Fever doesn't impact humans or other animals. However, with no vaccines available, the virus severely threatens pig populations.
