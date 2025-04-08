Left Menu

U.S.-Iran Direct Talks: A New Chapter in Nuclear Diplomacy

President Donald Trump announced ongoing direct talks between the U.S. and Iran concerning Iran's nuclear program. The discussions are set to continue, with a significant meeting planned for Saturday. Trump expressed optimism, highlighting the general consensus on the benefits of reaching a deal.

President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that the United States and Iran are engaged in direct negotiations over Iran's controversial nuclear program. The talks mark a significant diplomatic step forward.

These discussions, which began and are scheduled to continue into Saturday, involve a high-profile meeting aimed at reaching a consensus. Trump's announcement signals a potential thaw in relations.

Speaking to reporters, Trump emphasized that a deal would be preferable for all parties involved, suggesting a shared interest in resolving the ongoing nuclear issue.

