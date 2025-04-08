Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts Crucial US Aid to Afghanistan and Yemen

The Trump administration is ending U.S. aid for Afghanistan and Yemen, escalating humanitarian crises. The move affects multiple aid programs, potentially increasing starvation and illegal immigration. Afghanistan and Yemen, both war-torn, rely heavily on U.S. aid, which supported vital services and developmental efforts.

The Trump administration has decided to cut off nearly all U.S. aid to Afghanistan and Yemen, a move expected to exacerbate existing humanitarian crises in both countries. High-level officials, including a former USAID head, express concerns that millions are now at risk.

These cuts are the latest in a series of aid terminations affecting over a dozen countries as directed by the State Department and USAID. President Donald Trump's administration aims to dismantle key USAID programs, many of which were previously shielded by special waivers.

The decision endangers millions reliant on aid, potentially triggering new instability. The U.N. acknowledges the dire need in Afghanistan, with over 23 million people dependent on support. Meanwhile, Yemen faces similar challenges, with over 19 million residents in need of assistance.

