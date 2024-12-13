Controversial Bail After CBI Delay in Doctor's Murder Case

In a significant setback for justice, the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) failure to file a chargesheet in a high-profile rape and murder case has led to controversial bail grants. The victim's mother expressed her profound disappointment over the agency's inability to meet the 90-day legal deadline.

The delayed action allowed the Sealdah Court to grant bail to former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal. Their bail has intensified public outcry, especially given the brutal nature of the crime, which has sparked widespread protests since the doctor's body was found in a hospital seminar room.

Amid ongoing investigations, the CBI has also submitted charges concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College. Named in the charges are Ghosh and several others, with separate corruption probes underway. Meanwhile, the main suspect in the murder, Sanjay Roy, vociferously denies his involvement and claims he was framed by senior police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)