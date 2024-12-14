Left Menu

Hidden Temple Reopens After Four Decades in Uttar Pradesh

A long-closed temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has been rediscovered and reopened after 45 years during an anti-encroachment drive. Authorities also uncovered an ancient well near the site. The temple's closure in 1978 was due to the absence of a resident priest. Cleanup and restoration efforts are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 13:37 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, which remained closed since 1978, has been uncovered and reopened, announced local police on Saturday. During an inspection related to encroachment complaints, authorities discovered the temple site.

Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary confirmed that the site was found amid complaints of encroachment in the area. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra, upon survey during an anti-electricity theft campaign, confirmed the discovery. She stated efforts to clear encroachments are ongoing.

The temple, reportedly shut due to the lack of a resident priest, has now been cleaned and reopened. An ancient well was also discovered nearby. Officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra, are supervising the restoration process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

