Uttarakhand: Beacon of Fisheries Development Excellence

Uttarakhand has been honored as the leading state in fisheries development among Himalayan and North-Eastern states, thanks to its visionary policies, sustainable development efforts, and the dedication of its people. The award was presented by the National Fisheries Development Board for the state's significant achievements and innovative initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:11 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a momentous achievement, Uttarakhand has emerged as the top state in fisheries development in the category of Himalayan and North-Eastern states. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami credited the accolade to the relentless hard work of the people and the foresight of the state government's policies.

The National Fisheries Development Board in Hyderabad bestowed this prestigious award upon Uttarakhand, recognizing its exceptional contributions and pioneering efforts in advancing fisheries. During a ceremony in New Delhi, BVRC Purushottam, Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in Uttarakhand, received the award from Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy.

The Chief Minister's Office highlighted the state's impressive accomplishments in the sector, including the 'Trout Farming Expansion' initiative that has seen the creation of over 1,400 trout raceways. Infrastructure developments such as a state-level aquapark and a wholesale fish market in Udham Singh Nagar further underscore Uttarakhand's commitment to empowering fish farmers and boosting sustainable aquaculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

