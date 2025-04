INS Surat: Advancing India's Naval Defense Capabilities

The Indian Navy's cutting-edge guided missile destroyer, INS Surat, has marked a notable achievement by successfully executing a test fire of a medium-range surface-to-air missile. With a range of approximately 70 km, the precision strike is a testament to the Navy's growing strategic capabilities.

In a statement, the Navy emphasized this milestone as a significant enhancement of India's indigenous warship design and development prowess. This success underscores the nation's dedication to achieving self-sufficiency in defense manufacturing, aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Navy's commitment to securing maritime interests is further solidified through this successful operation, declaring it as a vital step towards reinforcing India's defense capabilities on global waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)