Twin Fires Erupt in Delhi: Bhagirath Palace and Kirti Nagar

Two separate fires erupted in Delhi's Bhagirath Palace Market and Kirti Nagar Timber Market. Authorities confirmed no casualties. Eight fire tenders responded to the Chandni Chowk incident, while another 10 managed the Kirti Nagar blaze. Investigations are ongoing to determine the causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:02 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi faced two significant fire incidents this week, sparking concerns over market safety in the bustling city. The first fire broke out at Chandni Chowk's Bhagirath Palace Market on Thursday afternoon. Eight fire engines rushed to the site to combat the blaze, according to officials from the Delhi Fire Service.

In a relief, no casualties or injuries have been reported from the chandni chowk incident, even as the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters managed to contain the flames, preventing further damage to the area.

Meanwhile, another blaze erupted earlier on Wednesday at the Delhi's Kirti Nagar Timber Market. At around 12:22 PM, emergency services received a fire alert and dispatched ten tenders to the location where the inferno had engulfed a furniture unit. Fortunately, officials confirmed no casualties were reported as they brought the fire under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

