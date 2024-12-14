Record-Breaking Pilgrimage as ITBP Ensures Winter Security in Kedarnath and Badrinath

The Indian Tibet Border Police (ITBP) has been deployed in the holy locations of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams to bolster security during the winter season, officials confirmed on Saturday. A platoon is deployed in each Dham, working alongside local police and members of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) to safeguard the temples in the colder months.

This measure follows the gold plating of Kedarnath Dham's sanctum sanctorum in 2022, which prompted BKTC President Ajendra Ajay to request annual ITBP deployment for winter security. The Union Home Ministry has since ensured an annual deployment after the temples' seasonal closures.

Government records revealed a remarkable pilgrimage turnout, with 11,170 pilgrims visiting Badrinath Dham on its last open day of the year, November 17. Since the gates reopened on May 12, a total of 14,35,341 visitors were recorded. Kedarnath Dham hosted 16,52,076 pilgrims between May 10 and November 3, including 1,26,393 helicopter arrivals. Both temples together witnessed a record-breaking 30,87,417 pilgrims in 2024.

As winter sets in, the ceremonial transfer of the sacred throne of deities Uddhav, Kuber, and Shankaracharya from Badrinath Dham has commenced. Official statements note the dignified journey of these relics, accompanied by traditional army band tunes. The rites ensure that 'Kuber Ji' and 'Uddhav Ji' are housed at Yogadhyan Temple, while 'Shankaracharya Ji's' throne will reside in the Narsingh Temple in Joshimath for the winter period. Narad Ji will oversee the worship in Badrinath as per religious scripture, ensuring continuity in spiritual practices.

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, along with district police, reported the 2024 Yatra's unprecedented success. With a combined total of 30,87,417 religious visitors recorded, the season marked a historic year for the famous Dhams. This achievement is attributed to successful yatra management, as stated by temple authorities and local administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)