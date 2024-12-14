Delhi Braces for Cold Wave: Temperatures Set to Drop

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced a forecast for a temperature decrease in Delhi, citing shifts in wind patterns as the primary cause. Anticipated severe cold waves are set to affect Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. IMD scientist, Dr. Soma Sen Roy, emphasized the impact of northwesterly winds currently affecting the Delhi region, which are soon to give way to southeasterly winds across North India.

Dr. Roy noted that cold waves have been detected across several regions of North and Central India with acute conditions in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. "In Delhi, northwesterly winds are prevailing, however, soon the southeasterly winds will influence the broader North Indian region. We expect a 1-2 degrees Celsius decline in Delhi's temperature. Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are already experiencing severe cold waves," she stated.

She added that the cold spell is likely to persist over the next one to two days, leading to colder conditions than usual in North and Central India. However, temperatures are expected to rise by December 16-17 as weather patterns notched another shift. "The cold wave will dominate North and Central India for the next one to two days, with expected warming by December 16-17," Dr. Roy explained.

Today's maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius. The city witnessed its chilliest morning of the season last Thursday when the minimum temperature plummeted to 4.5 degrees Celsius while the maximum stayed at 23 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

