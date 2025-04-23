Left Menu

Strategic Bonds: Modi and Bin Salman's Strengthened Partnership Amid J&K Alarm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman co-chaired the Strategic Partnership Council, enhancing their bilateral friendship despite a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. They established new ministerial committees on defense and tourism, signed MoUs, and reaffirmed investment commitments, amidst Modi's abbreviated Jeddah visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 23-04-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman condemned a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as they co-chaired the Strategic Partnership Council meeting. This council aims to further strengthen the friendly ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, two new ministerial committees were established, focusing on defense and tourism. Additionally, the leaders agreed to collaborate on establishing two refineries in India and signed four memoranda of understanding in diverse fields like space and health.

Despite the attack underscoring security challenges, the leaders expressed determination to enhance bilateral cooperation, a sentiment reflected in Saudi Arabia's commitment to investing $100 billion in India. Modi's visit, marked by ceremonial welcomes and defense collaboration, highlighted the strong bond between the nations.

