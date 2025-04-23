Left Menu

Argentina's Economic Rebound: Growth Continues Amid Austerity Measures

Argentina's economic activity increased by 5.7% in February year-on-year, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth. The country shows signs of recovery following tough austerity measures. Eleven sectors experienced expansion, with financial services and fishing leading the growth. The economy grew 0.8% monthly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 01:06 IST
Argentina's Economic Rebound: Growth Continues Amid Austerity Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina witnessed a 5.7% rise in economic activity in February, marking the fourth straight month of annual growth, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The country's recovery comes after significant challenges due to President Javier Milei's austerity policies. February's growth rate showed a slower acceleration, following January's revised 6.7% growth, but exceeded the 5.1% prediction from Reuters' analysts.

Eleven sectors saw expansion, notably financial services by 30.2% and fishing by 28.3%. Factors such as wholesale, retail, and manufacturing also contributed significantly. On a monthly basis, the economy rose by 0.8%, achieving its fifth month of sequential growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025