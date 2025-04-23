Judge Halts Trump's Shutdown of U.S. Public Radio
A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to resume government-funded radio broadcasts of Voice of America and other networks. The decision impacts over 1,000 employees placed on leave after the shutdown. The broadcasts aim to deliver reliable news across the globe, as authorized by Congress.
In a significant legal ruling, a federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to cease its efforts to terminate government-funded radio broadcasts. These include esteemed networks like Voice of America and Radio Free Asia.
The decision came as part of six lawsuits overseen by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth. The lawsuits were filed by employees and contractors affected by the broadcast shutdown implemented by the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM).
The judge's order highlighted the importance of these broadcasts, which Congress has authorized to deliver accurate and objective news across international borders. The ruling mandates the administration to restore the positions of more than 1,000 affected employees and resume the broadcasts immediately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
