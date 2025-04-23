Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump's Shutdown of U.S. Public Radio

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to resume government-funded radio broadcasts of Voice of America and other networks. The decision impacts over 1,000 employees placed on leave after the shutdown. The broadcasts aim to deliver reliable news across the globe, as authorized by Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:58 IST
Judge Halts Trump's Shutdown of U.S. Public Radio
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal ruling, a federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to cease its efforts to terminate government-funded radio broadcasts. These include esteemed networks like Voice of America and Radio Free Asia.

The decision came as part of six lawsuits overseen by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth. The lawsuits were filed by employees and contractors affected by the broadcast shutdown implemented by the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM).

The judge's order highlighted the importance of these broadcasts, which Congress has authorized to deliver accurate and objective news across international borders. The ruling mandates the administration to restore the positions of more than 1,000 affected employees and resume the broadcasts immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025