Left Menu

Telangana's Commitment to Education: An On-Ground Assessment

Telangana's Chief Minister has urged officials to address issues in Gurukuls. Commissioner CV Anand visited a Hyderabad school, inspecting facilities and encouraging healthy diets and extracurricular activities. Commending state efforts, he highlighted Rs 500 crore budget enhancements and urged students to excel academically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:39 IST
Telangana's Commitment to Education: An On-Ground Assessment
Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand visited the Telangana Minorities Residential Girls School Musheerabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials and political leaders to address the challenges faced by Gurukuls in the state. In response, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand visited the Telangana Minorities Residential Girls School in Musheerabad, Bagh Lingampally, on Saturday to evaluate the situation firsthand.

During his visit, Commissioner Anand interacted with the principal to discuss the dietary provisions for students, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. As stated in a press release, K. Vanishree, the Principal, and Dr. K. Challa Devi, Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department, showcased various facilities, such as the kitchen, sanitary areas, science and computer labs, and dormitories, to the Commissioner.

According to their statement, Commissioner Anand thoroughly inspected the school's infrastructure and teaching methods. He encouraged students to maintain a healthy diet and participate in extracurricular activities like sports to develop a well-rounded personality. He praised the state government's dedication to providing comprehensive resources, announcing a Rs 500 crore budget to enhance the amenities in social and minority welfare hostels and schools. Furthermore, he congratulated students on their success in competitive exams, urging them to continue striving for excellence, including civil services examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024