Telangana's Commitment to Education: An On-Ground Assessment

Telangana's Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials and political leaders to address the challenges faced by Gurukuls in the state. In response, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand visited the Telangana Minorities Residential Girls School in Musheerabad, Bagh Lingampally, on Saturday to evaluate the situation firsthand.

During his visit, Commissioner Anand interacted with the principal to discuss the dietary provisions for students, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. As stated in a press release, K. Vanishree, the Principal, and Dr. K. Challa Devi, Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department, showcased various facilities, such as the kitchen, sanitary areas, science and computer labs, and dormitories, to the Commissioner.

According to their statement, Commissioner Anand thoroughly inspected the school's infrastructure and teaching methods. He encouraged students to maintain a healthy diet and participate in extracurricular activities like sports to develop a well-rounded personality. He praised the state government's dedication to providing comprehensive resources, announcing a Rs 500 crore budget to enhance the amenities in social and minority welfare hostels and schools. Furthermore, he congratulated students on their success in competitive exams, urging them to continue striving for excellence, including civil services examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)