'Aamar Boss': A Stirring Tale of Family, Career, and Age-old Bonds

Aamar Boss, a new Bengali film starring iconic actor Rakhee Gulzar, explores the complex relationship between a mother and her son. Directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay, the film addresses generational gaps, familial bonds, and societal norms, featuring a stellar cast and releasing on May 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:40 IST
Renowned for her powerful performances, Rakhee Gulzar steps into a pivotal role in 'Aamar Boss', a riveting Bengali film slated to release on May 9. Directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay, the film centers on the intricate dynamics of a mother-son relationship. Gulzar plays Subhra Goswami, a vibrant elderly woman portrayed as defying conventional roles within her household.

Filmmaker Nandita Roy, offering insights into her creative process, said, 'Rakheeji is apt for the role. When I wrote the script, I could see her in front of my eyes.' Describing Gulzar as 'a director's actor,' Roy emphasized her collaborative approach, noting that Gulzar often brings her interpretations and insights to her character engagements.

'Aamar Boss' delves into pressing themes of generational gaps and the challenge of balancing professional and personal lives. Co-director Mukhopadhyay, who also stars in the film, shared his admiration for Gulzar's commitment and charisma. The film promises to be both captivating and reflective, approaching familiar bonds with fresh narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

