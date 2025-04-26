Left Menu

Fairplay Faces Legal Heat Over IPL Live Streaming Scam

Fairplay is accused of illegally streaming IPL matches, resulting in financial losses for Viacom18. The ED filed charges against 11 individuals, including two Shahs, for money laundering over Rs 100 crore. The violation included engaging celebrities to promote the site and enhance its credibility.

  • Country:
  • India

The Fairplay website, accused of illegally streaming IPL matches in 2023, has been charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for causing financial setbacks to Viacom18, the official broadcaster. Notable celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt were enlisted as brand ambassadors to bolster the platform's legitimacy and attract users.

In a comprehensive chargesheet, the ED has named 11 accused individuals, including Chirag and Chintan Shah, for their involvement in a scheme that resulted in a staggering Rs 100 crore estimated loss due to illegal activities. These actions not only targeted cricket enthusiasts but also attempted to capitalize on the popularity of betting in other sports and events.

The intricate operation involved the creation of numerous offshore companies to shield true ownership and bypass regulations, with key figures now operating out of Dubai. The chargesheet highlighted the deployment of celebrities and influencers in marketing campaigns and agreements that aimed to mislead users about the legality of the services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

