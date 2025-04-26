Opposition Demands Apology from Siddaramaiah Over Remarks on Kashmir Attack

Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, has called for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to apologize for his controversial remarks regarding the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Ashoka criticized Siddaramaiah's focus on political gains over national concerns, labeling his comments as shocking and condemnable.

Addressing the media, Ashoka drew parallels between recent killings in Israel and those in Jammu and Kashmir, attributing forgiveness to Siddaramaiah's alleged indifference to national unity. He accused the Chief Minister of lacking principles and being solely concerned with retaining power.

The BJP leader further alleged the presence of Pakistani citizens in Bhatkal, accusing the state government of inaction despite central instructions for deportation. Pointing out recent security lapses, Ashoka questioned Siddaramaiah's approach, equating it to vote-bank politics while also stressing the need for bolstered security in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)