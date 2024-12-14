Fashion World Mourns the Loss of Mango Mogul Isak Andic

Isak Andic, the trailblazing founder of the Mango fashion empire, tragically died on Saturday in a mountain accident near Barcelona, police confirmed. At the age of 71, Andic slipped and fell over 100 meters while hiking with relatives in the Montserrat caves. His untimely death leaves a void in the fashion industry, with Mango CEO Toni Ruiz expressing the company's intent to honor Andic's legacy.

Having been born in Istanbul, Andic moved to Catalonia in the 1960s and went on to establish Mango in 1984. At the time of his death, he was a formidable figure in the global fashion landscape, serving as the company's non-executive chairman and amassing a fortune of $4.5 billion, as per Forbes.

Under Andic's visionary leadership, Mango flourished with a 2023 turnover of 3.1 billion euros, 33% of which stemmed from online sales. The brand boasts a presence in over 120 markets, affirming its status as a leading fashion retailer worldwide. Andic's work rivaled that of Amancio Ortega, owner of Inditex.

(With inputs from agencies.)