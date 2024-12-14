Assam Rifles' Relentless Campaign Against Poppy Cultivation Yields Success

Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 14 (AN): Assam Rifles has made significant strides in its campaign against illicit poppy cultivation along the Indo-Myanmar border, identifying and destroying 354 acres of poppy fields in 2024. These operations were concentrated in the districts of Ukhrul, Churachandpur, and Chandel, officials stated on Saturday.

The collective efforts of Assam Rifles have been pivotal in combating the narcotics trade, securing stability in Manipur and beyond. The organization has consistently prioritized dismantling poppy fields, a trend evident since 2020 when they identified 8,057 acres, destroying 1,695 acres. This vigilant action persisted with numerous acres of poppy disrupted over the years.

Utilizing cutting-edge technology and engaging local communities, Assam Rifles partners with various state and central agencies to implement a multi-pronged strategy. The use of drone surveillance and collaboration with agencies like the Narcotics Control Bureau and local police forces underscores a robust operational framework against poppy cultivation and narco-trade in the region.

