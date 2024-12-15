Health Sector Headlines: Legal Battles, Drug Approvals, and Big Deals

In a wave of significant developments in the health sector, Johnson & Johnson has filed a lawsuit against Cigna divisions, alleging they siphoned off drug copay funds. The Wall Street Journal reports that the funds were meant to help patients afford J&J's more expensive medications.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted a partial clinical hold on BioNTech's cancer drug trial and approved new treatments from Neurocrine Biosciences for genetic disorders and Checkpoint Therapeutics for skin cancer.

Meanwhile, major financial dealings unfold as McKinsey settles a lawsuit over its opioid crisis advice for Purdue Pharma, and Novo Holdings finalizes its acquisition of Catalent, which will see significant divestitures to Novo Nordisk.

(With inputs from agencies.)