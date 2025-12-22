Left Menu

Political Turmoil in West Bengal: Adhikari vs. Banerjee

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, criticized CM Mamata Banerjee over her response to the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. Adhikari accused Banerjee of being unsettled by the process, while Banerjee alleged errors and claimed bias in the EC's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:04 IST
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's political landscape is witnessing a clash as Suvendu Adhikari, the opposition leader, has taken a firm stand against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission.

Adhikari claims that Banerjee appears unsettled by the transparent SIR process, and her objections are not resonating with the public. He suggests that the state government's days may be numbered, projecting a change in leadership following the 2026 elections.

In response, Banerjee criticized the Election Commission for alleged errors in draft rolls and accused them of bias. She further condemned the appointment of observers without state consultation, asserting that these actions favored the BJP's interests, leading to heightened tensions between the ruling party and the opposition.

