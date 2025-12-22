Political Turmoil in West Bengal: Adhikari vs. Banerjee

West Bengal's political landscape is witnessing a clash as Suvendu Adhikari, the opposition leader, has taken a firm stand against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission.

Adhikari claims that Banerjee appears unsettled by the transparent SIR process, and her objections are not resonating with the public. He suggests that the state government's days may be numbered, projecting a change in leadership following the 2026 elections.

In response, Banerjee criticized the Election Commission for alleged errors in draft rolls and accused them of bias. She further condemned the appointment of observers without state consultation, asserting that these actions favored the BJP's interests, leading to heightened tensions between the ruling party and the opposition.