UPL-SAS: Redefining Indian Agriculture with Tech and Innovation

UPL-Sustainable AgriSolutions is transforming Indian agriculture by integrating technology and innovative solutions. CEO Ashish Dobhal highlights strategies to address challenges, including climate-smart practices and a $200 million investment to enhance agricultural technologies. The focus is on sustainable farming, micro-market strategies, and a collaborative approach with emerging agricultural talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 10:50 IST
UPL-Sustainable AgriSolutions (UPL-SAS) is leading a transformation in Indian agriculture by incorporating cutting-edge technology, digital innovations, and a comprehensive strategy to tackle the sector's pressing issues, stated CEO Ashish Dobhal in an exclusive conversation.

With Indian agriculture spanning 400 million acres and engaging 130 million farmers, primarily smallholders, UPL-SAS is shifting from merely selling crop protection products to offering holistic solutions. Addressing regional farming nuances, UPL-SAS is keen on revitalizing performance post-industry downturn through strategic priorities, including climate-smart technologies and data-driven micro-market strategies.

A substantial $200 million investment from global entities is set to accelerate the company's focus on technological innovation to address global agricultural challenges. Dobhal emphasizes a balanced approach in agricultural solutions and a collaborative market vision to promote sustained growth and food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

