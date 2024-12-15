UPL-SAS: Redefining Indian Agriculture with Tech and Innovation

UPL-Sustainable AgriSolutions (UPL-SAS) is leading a transformation in Indian agriculture by incorporating cutting-edge technology, digital innovations, and a comprehensive strategy to tackle the sector's pressing issues, stated CEO Ashish Dobhal in an exclusive conversation.

With Indian agriculture spanning 400 million acres and engaging 130 million farmers, primarily smallholders, UPL-SAS is shifting from merely selling crop protection products to offering holistic solutions. Addressing regional farming nuances, UPL-SAS is keen on revitalizing performance post-industry downturn through strategic priorities, including climate-smart technologies and data-driven micro-market strategies.

A substantial $200 million investment from global entities is set to accelerate the company's focus on technological innovation to address global agricultural challenges. Dobhal emphasizes a balanced approach in agricultural solutions and a collaborative market vision to promote sustained growth and food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)