Left Menu

Navigating Challenges: Satin Creditcare's Innovative Approach to Microfinance

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd is adopting innovative risk management practices and efficient collection mechanisms to navigate a challenging microfinance environment. With issues such as over-leveraging and delinquencies, the company is focusing on strengthening underwriting practices and limiting loans to responsible customers. Their efforts aim to stabilize delinquency trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 11:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd is implementing cutting-edge risk management strategies to propel growth in a challenging microfinance environment, according to Chairman and Managing Director H P Singh. The microfinance sector is grappling with challenges, including over-leveraging and rising credit supply, but Satin Creditcare is focusing on innovation to manage risks effectively.

In an effort to curb over-leverage, the company has strengthened its underwriting practices, prohibiting loans to overdue customers and leveraging credit bureau data for enhanced risk assessments. Moreover, Satin Creditcare adheres to a 'one loan per client' policy to ensure responsible lending.

Singh highlighted that the company has ceased disbursements to new-to-credit clients in 561 branches and halted fresh client acquisitions in 242 branches. These steps are designed to lend only to customers capable of repayment, thereby minimizing delinquency risks. With a 16% growth in consolidated assets under management reaching Rs 11,749 crore, Satin Creditcare is on track to stabilize delinquency trends by the fourth quarter of 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024