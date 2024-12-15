Navigating Challenges: Satin Creditcare's Innovative Approach to Microfinance

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd is implementing cutting-edge risk management strategies to propel growth in a challenging microfinance environment, according to Chairman and Managing Director H P Singh. The microfinance sector is grappling with challenges, including over-leveraging and rising credit supply, but Satin Creditcare is focusing on innovation to manage risks effectively.

In an effort to curb over-leverage, the company has strengthened its underwriting practices, prohibiting loans to overdue customers and leveraging credit bureau data for enhanced risk assessments. Moreover, Satin Creditcare adheres to a 'one loan per client' policy to ensure responsible lending.

Singh highlighted that the company has ceased disbursements to new-to-credit clients in 561 branches and halted fresh client acquisitions in 242 branches. These steps are designed to lend only to customers capable of repayment, thereby minimizing delinquency risks. With a 16% growth in consolidated assets under management reaching Rs 11,749 crore, Satin Creditcare is on track to stabilize delinquency trends by the fourth quarter of 2024-25.

