Left Menu

Political Blame Game: Paswan and Congress Clash over Past Leadership

Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticizes Congress for its past actions, suggesting it can only regain public trust by confronting its historical missteps. Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh accuses Prime Minister Modi of using distractions to ignore pressing national issues, labeling his recent speech as an 'election speech'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:16 IST
Political Blame Game: Paswan and Congress Clash over Past Leadership
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned the Congress on Sunday, suggesting that the party must address its historical errors to regain public confidence. Paswan remarked that the Congress is ensconced in a 'Hawa Mahal', disconnected from reality. He questioned their past actions, particularly the imposition of the Emergency in 1975, and how these undermine their current electoral prospects.

In reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address in the Lok Sabha, Paswan noted, 'The mistakes committed by Congress make it challenging for them to secure 150 seats.' The discourse was sparked during a debate marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution. In contrast, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi's speech, asserting that it sidesteps critical contemporary issues in favor of critiquing Congress's historical figures like Jawaharlal Nehru.

Ramesh alleged PM Modi uses Nehru as a distraction to avoid addressing urgent matters such as the India-China dispute, communal tensions, and farmer protests, labeling the address an electoral maneuver. He accused Modi of historical manipulation and avoiding pressing issues, including corporate controversies and domestic unrest. The parliamentary session closed amidst these fervent exchanges, underscoring deep political divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024