Political Blame Game: Paswan and Congress Clash over Past Leadership

Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned the Congress on Sunday, suggesting that the party must address its historical errors to regain public confidence. Paswan remarked that the Congress is ensconced in a 'Hawa Mahal', disconnected from reality. He questioned their past actions, particularly the imposition of the Emergency in 1975, and how these undermine their current electoral prospects.

In reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address in the Lok Sabha, Paswan noted, 'The mistakes committed by Congress make it challenging for them to secure 150 seats.' The discourse was sparked during a debate marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution. In contrast, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi's speech, asserting that it sidesteps critical contemporary issues in favor of critiquing Congress's historical figures like Jawaharlal Nehru.

Ramesh alleged PM Modi uses Nehru as a distraction to avoid addressing urgent matters such as the India-China dispute, communal tensions, and farmer protests, labeling the address an electoral maneuver. He accused Modi of historical manipulation and avoiding pressing issues, including corporate controversies and domestic unrest. The parliamentary session closed amidst these fervent exchanges, underscoring deep political divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)