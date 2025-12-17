A 360-Degree View on India-China Relations
A parliamentary panel led by Shashi Tharoor reviewed India-China relations, discussing trade, border issues, and strategic concerns. Testimonies from experts were considered to understand the complex relationship better. The committee aims to base its report on high-quality evidence while discussions remain confidential.
A parliamentary panel focused on evaluating the multifaceted dynamics of India-China relations convened on Wednesday, conducting an exhaustive review of trade ties, border disputes, and strategic interests.
The meeting, steered by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, included insights from a spectrum of non-official witnesses and experts, bringing seasoned perspectives on Sino-Indian issues.
Emphasizing confidentiality, Tharoor highlighted the receipt of substantial evidence aimed at expanding the committee's perspective before drafting a comprehensive report. All pertinent issues, including future steps, were thoroughly examined.
