A 360-Degree View on India-China Relations

A parliamentary panel led by Shashi Tharoor reviewed India-China relations, discussing trade, border issues, and strategic concerns. Testimonies from experts were considered to understand the complex relationship better. The committee aims to base its report on high-quality evidence while discussions remain confidential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:44 IST
A parliamentary panel focused on evaluating the multifaceted dynamics of India-China relations convened on Wednesday, conducting an exhaustive review of trade ties, border disputes, and strategic interests.

The meeting, steered by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, included insights from a spectrum of non-official witnesses and experts, bringing seasoned perspectives on Sino-Indian issues.

Emphasizing confidentiality, Tharoor highlighted the receipt of substantial evidence aimed at expanding the committee's perspective before drafting a comprehensive report. All pertinent issues, including future steps, were thoroughly examined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

