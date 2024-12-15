WHO Urges South Asia to Intensify Drowning Prevention Efforts

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for reinforced efforts to prevent drowning across South-East Asia, emphasizing the pressing need as it largely impacts children and vulnerable groups. An official release highlighted that the region accounted for 83,000 drowning fatalities in 2021, representing 28% of the global tally.

Shockingly, 43% of these deaths involved children aged 14 or younger. Drowning stands as a leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 14 years. "Expanding and scaling up proven drowning preventive interventions is not just essential, but a moral imperative," stated Saima Wazed, WHO South-East Asia's Regional Director.

Compounding the drowning risk are factors such as poverty, inadequate safety infrastructure, and insufficient supervision. In response, WHO is advocating for stronger governance, cross-sectoral collaboration, and community-level initiatives to teach water safety. Effective strategies also include implementing laws for lifejacket use and safe boating, although enforcement is inconsistent.

