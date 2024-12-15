Left Menu

WHO Urges South Asia to Intensify Drowning Prevention Efforts

The World Health Organization has urged South-East Asian countries to enhance drowning prevention measures, especially for children. With 83,000 drowning deaths in 2021, the region represents 28% of global drowning incidents. Initiatives like water safety education and stricter safety regulations are critical to reducing fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:53 IST
WHO Urges South Asia to Intensify Drowning Prevention Efforts
WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Saima Wazed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for reinforced efforts to prevent drowning across South-East Asia, emphasizing the pressing need as it largely impacts children and vulnerable groups. An official release highlighted that the region accounted for 83,000 drowning fatalities in 2021, representing 28% of the global tally.

Shockingly, 43% of these deaths involved children aged 14 or younger. Drowning stands as a leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 14 years. "Expanding and scaling up proven drowning preventive interventions is not just essential, but a moral imperative," stated Saima Wazed, WHO South-East Asia's Regional Director.

Compounding the drowning risk are factors such as poverty, inadequate safety infrastructure, and insufficient supervision. In response, WHO is advocating for stronger governance, cross-sectoral collaboration, and community-level initiatives to teach water safety. Effective strategies also include implementing laws for lifejacket use and safe boating, although enforcement is inconsistent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024