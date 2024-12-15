Health Headlines: Legal Battles, Breakthroughs, and Controversies Unveiled

In a flurry of healthcare updates, Johnson & Johnson has initiated legal proceedings against Cigna divisions, alleging misuse of its copay funds. Meanwhile, consulting giant McKinsey has agreed to a hefty payout over its opioid-related advisory role, marking a significant legal closure.

Noteworthy advancements in drug approvals have been made by the FDA, with nods to BioNTech, Neurocrine Biosciences, and Checkpoint Therapeutics, paving the way for potential breakthroughs in cancer and genetic disorders. Also, the complex acquisition saga between Novo Holdings and Catalent inches closer to resolution.

On the consumer front, Eli Lilly's Mounjaro gains popularity in the UK, challenging Novo Nordisk's hold on the obesity drug market, supported by expanding indications such as sleep apnea benefits recognized by the European Medicines Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)