Uttarakhand CM Champions Cultural Heritage at Lok Virasat Event

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the fourth Uttarakhand Lok Virasat event at Social Baluni Public School in Dehradun, showcasing the state's cultural vibrancy. The Chief Minister's Office reported that Dhami explored stalls featuring local products and praised the event as vital for preserving Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage by uniting folk artists under one platform.

The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the Uttarakhand Lok Virasat team, acknowledging the crucial role of folk artists in maintaining and promoting the state's cultural identity. He emphasized the uniqueness of Uttarakhand's folk traditions, including diverse singing styles, music, dances like Chholia and Jhora, and traditional musical instruments, which collectively enhance the region's cultural tapestry.

Recognizing the increasing enthusiasm among the youth for folk music, CM Dhami noted their contribution through forming musical bands that blend traditional songs with contemporary styles, rejuvenating the genre. He reiterated the government's dedication to Uttarakhand's cultural and holistic development, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, supported by measures like the Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman for literary excellence in local dialects.

Efforts to restore religious and cultural sites are underway, with a focus on larger cultural fairs and financial support for local language literature and films, exemplified by the release of Uttarakhand's first Jaunsari feature film. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of preserving the state's cultural values and demographic integrity, taking strict actions against encroachments and enforcing a stringent anti-conversion law.

The state government is investigating suspicious land acquisitions by outsiders, with violations leading to the confiscation of such plots. In a bid to protect Uttarakhand's cultural legacy, a rigorous land law is being planned, reinforcing the state's commitment to safeguarding its cultural and demographic fabric. (ANI)

