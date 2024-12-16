Karnataka Deputy CM Honors Potti Sriramulu's Legacy, Calls for Visionary Governance

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday honored the legacy of Potti Sriramulu, acknowledging his instrumental role in the creation of Andhra Pradesh and the establishment of linguistic states in India. Kalyan emphasized Sriramulu's significance as a leader of the entire Andhra community, transcending caste and community lines.

The Andhra Pradesh government commemorated Potti Sriramulu's sacrifice through the 'Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu Sacrifice Day' at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. During his address, Kalyan called for initiatives to honor leaders who sacrificed for the nation, emphasizing that Andhra Pradesh's transformation to a $2.2 trillion economy would be a genuine homage to Sriramulu.

Alongside Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Kalyan paid floral tributes and participated in unveiling a book and screening a documentary on Sriramulu's life. Advocating for events that remember great personalities, Kalyan highlighted Sriramulu's enduring influence, affirming the importance of surpassing personal interests to become impactful leaders.

