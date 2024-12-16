Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Honors Potti Sriramulu's Legacy, Calls for Visionary Governance

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan paid tribute to Potti Sriramulu, highlighting his pivotal role in the formation of Andhra Pradesh. Stressing the need to remember such leaders, Kalyan emphasized the importance of comprehensive development, while affirming the potential of 'Vision 2047' for a thriving Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 06:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 06:29 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM Honors Potti Sriramulu's Legacy, Calls for Visionary Governance
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. (Photo credit: JanaSena Party) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday honored the legacy of Potti Sriramulu, acknowledging his instrumental role in the creation of Andhra Pradesh and the establishment of linguistic states in India. Kalyan emphasized Sriramulu's significance as a leader of the entire Andhra community, transcending caste and community lines.

The Andhra Pradesh government commemorated Potti Sriramulu's sacrifice through the 'Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu Sacrifice Day' at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. During his address, Kalyan called for initiatives to honor leaders who sacrificed for the nation, emphasizing that Andhra Pradesh's transformation to a $2.2 trillion economy would be a genuine homage to Sriramulu.

Alongside Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Kalyan paid floral tributes and participated in unveiling a book and screening a documentary on Sriramulu's life. Advocating for events that remember great personalities, Kalyan highlighted Sriramulu's enduring influence, affirming the importance of surpassing personal interests to become impactful leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024