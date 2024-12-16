Gas Leak at Aligarh Meat Factory Leaves Five Unconscious
A gas leak incident at a meat factory in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, left five people unconscious, including four women. The affected individuals received medical attention at a hospital, while authorities investigate the cause of the leak. The patient's whereabouts remain unclear as they left the hospital before completing paperwork.
- Country:
- India
A potentially hazardous gas leak at a meat processing facility located in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, led to five people falling unconscious, comprising four women and one man. The concerning event transpired in the locality of Amarpur Kondla, drawing immediate medical intervention last night.
Swiftly transported for emergency care, the victims were attended to at the Malkhan Singh District Hospital. Dr. Sachin Verma highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting the was an evident gas leakage. He acknowledged the arrival of the patients, facilitated by an individual named Jannat Ali.
After administering first aid and oxygen, Dr. Verma described the sudden departure of Jannat Ali and the patients before procedures were complete, adding complexity to the situation as authorities delve into the source of the leak.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fire Eruption Near Ernakulam Junction: Averted Tragedy, Investigation Underway
Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation Near Delhi Flyover
Investigation into Fascist Leader Promotion During Romanian Elections
Tragedy on the Expressway: Tunnel Collapse Investigation Underway
ADM's Nutrition Division Faces Intense Scrutiny as Federal Investigation Expands