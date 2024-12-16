Left Menu

Global Markets Wary Amid Bond Yield Surge and Policy Anticipations

This piece discusses how surging bond yields are affecting equity valuations, with a focus on the tech sector. It highlights various economic indicators from China and anticipates central bank actions in major economies. Rising bond yields and political uncertainties worldwide impact financial markets and currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:34 IST
Global Markets Wary Amid Bond Yield Surge and Policy Anticipations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stock markets started the week cautiously as surging bond yields pose challenges for equity valuations, particularly affecting the tech sector. Key events this week include central bank meetings and major economic data releases. Chinese data revealed a modest 3.0% rise in retail sales for November, missing expectations.

China's blue-chip index slightly declined after already losing more than 2% on Friday. Over the weekend, a Chinese central bank official mentioned possible room for reserve requirement ratio cuts, although previous measures had limited effects on credit.

Interest rates in the United States and Sweden may fall, with expectations for steadiness in Japan, the UK, and Norway. Investor focus will be on the Federal Reserve's decisions and future guidance, with markets largely expecting a rate cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024