Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays wreath at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year across the country on December 16 to commemorate the victory of the Indian armed forces in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

The Defence Minister paid homage to the soldiers on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. In a post on X, the Union Minister outlined that the country will never forget the sacrifice and service of the Indian armed forces and saluted the 'bravery' and 'sacrifice' of the forces for their unwavering courage and patriotism.

"Today, on the special occasion of Vijay Diwas, the nation salutes the bravery and sacrifice of India's armed forces. Their unwavering courage and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe. India will never forget their sacrifice and service," the post read. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to soldiers who contributed to India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan on Vijay Diwas.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi stated that the selfless dedication and unwavering resolve of soldiers safeguarded our nation and brought glory to India in the war. "Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakeable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history," PM Modi's post stated.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, officers of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force, along with officers of the Bangladesh Army, laid a wreath at Vijay Smarak, Fort William, Army HQ Eastern Command in West Bengal's Kolkata. (ANI)

