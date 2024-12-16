India and Sri Lanka Pave Path for Stronger Economic Ties

In a significant diplomatic move, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended a warm welcome to the newly elected Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday. Emphasizing mutual commitment, she announced intentions to work closely with his administration to fortify cultural and economic bonds between India and Sri Lanka. In his response, President Dissanayake expressed gratitude for India's support during Sri Lanka's recent economic challenges.

Highlighting economic collaboration, both leaders recognized substantial potential in investment opportunities through an enhanced partnership. The Sri Lankan President, undertaking his first state visit to India, engaged in discussions that revolved around cooperation, particularly in agriculture and tourism, according to a statement posted by the Finance Ministry on 'X'.

Deliberations with other Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, further delved into sectors like dairy development, energy, and the digital economy. Dissanayake noted the strength of these discussions in promoting regional security and facilitating Indo-Sri Lankan economic integration, underscoring the importance of India's Neighborhood First policy and SAGAR Outlook.

