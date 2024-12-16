Left Menu

India's Energy Diplomacy: Bridging Borders with Sri Lanka

India is set to supply liquefied natural gas to Sri Lanka's power plants, enhancing energy cooperation. Furthermore, a power grid connection and petroleum pipeline between the countries are planned. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced these initiatives during a joint conference with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a major move to strengthen bilateral energy ties, India has pledged to supply liquefied natural gas to Sri Lanka's power stations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the initiative, signaling enhanced cooperation in the energy sector.

Speaking alongside Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Modi emphasized the importance of these collaborations, which include plans to connect the two nations' power grids and establish a petroleum pipeline, thereby solidifying infrastructure links.

This announcement was made during a significant joint press briefing held in New Delhi, underscoring the commitment of both nations to deepen their strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

