India's Energy Diplomacy: Bridging Borders with Sri Lanka

In a major move to strengthen bilateral energy ties, India has pledged to supply liquefied natural gas to Sri Lanka's power stations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the initiative, signaling enhanced cooperation in the energy sector.

Speaking alongside Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Modi emphasized the importance of these collaborations, which include plans to connect the two nations' power grids and establish a petroleum pipeline, thereby solidifying infrastructure links.

This announcement was made during a significant joint press briefing held in New Delhi, underscoring the commitment of both nations to deepen their strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)