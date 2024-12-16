Karnataka's Fiscal Update: State Tables Second Supplementary Estimate

The Karnataka government has unveiled its second supplementary estimate for the current fiscal year, totaling a substantial Rs 5,317.83 crore. This financial move was officially tabled on Monday.

A significant segment of this budget, Rs 2304.95 crore, will be sourced from Reserve Funds pending legislative approval. The fiscal proposal also involves Rs 1,199.94 crore covered by Central Assistance, setting the net cash outflow at Rs 1,812.94 crore.

Balancing the books, the government plans to use state revenue receipts and may adjust expenditure priorities and savings to meet the budget requirements. The supplementary estimates now await discussions in the State Legislature.

